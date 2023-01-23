JACKSON, Miss. (AP)Zeke Cook scored 17 points and made the first of two free throws with eight seconds remaining to lift Jackson State over Florida A&M 59-58 on Monday night.

Cook added 10 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Tigers (6-14, 5-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Coltie Young had 11 points, while Chase Adams scored 10.

Jordan Tillmon had 13 points and four assists to pace the Rattlers (3-15, 1-6). Jaylen Bates added 12 points and three steals. Noah Meren scored 11 with three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Jackson State visits Grambling while Florida A&M hosts Alabama A&M.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.