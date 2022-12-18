FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Supreme Cook scored 21 points as Fairfield beat Coast Guard 86-45 on Sunday.

Cook had 13 rebounds for the Stags (5-7). James Johns Jr. scored 11 points and added eight rebounds. Jalen Leach finished 3 of 5 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

Declan Rooney led the way for the Bears (2-6) with 12 points and four assists. Coast Guard also got nine points and two steals from Trevor Parks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.