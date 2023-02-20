NORFOLK, Va. (AP)Nendah Tarke scored 19 points to help Coppin State end a nine-game losing streak by snapping Norfolk State’s six-game win streak with a 69-62 victory on Monday night.

Tarke made 8 of 12 shots with two 3-pointers for the Eagles (7-21, 2-9 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Sam Sessoms added 17 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals. Kam’Ron Cunningham scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting (4 for 6 from distance).

Caheim Brown and Dana Tate both scored 11 to pace the Spartans (19-8, 8-3). Tate added eight rebounds and Brown handed out five assists. Joe Bryant Jr. finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore, while Norfolk State visits South Carolina State.

—

