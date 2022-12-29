ITHACA, N.Y. (AP)Nazir Williams scored 23 points as Cornell beat Binghamton 86-70 on Thursday night.

Williams shot 8 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line for the Big Red (10-3). Chris Manon added 16 points while shooting 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line, and they also had seven steals. Guy Ragland Jr. shot 5 for 9, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Armon Harried led the Bearcats (4-9) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Christian Hinckson added 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks for Binghamton. In addition, Miles Gibson had 12 points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Cornell is a Sunday matchup with Dartmouth on the road, while Binghamton visits Bryant on Saturday.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.