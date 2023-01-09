MEXICO CITY (AP)In a story published Jan. 4 about the arrest of former mixed martial arts fighter Phil Baroni, The Associated Press misnamed the name of the town where the alleged crime occurred. A woman was found dead on Jan. 1 just north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta in the beach town of San Francisco, not San Fernando.
