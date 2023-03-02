AUSTIN, Texas (AP)In a story published February 9, 2023, about a pay raise for Texas interim basketball coach Rodney Terry, The Associated Press erroneously reported his salary was increased to $1.2 million. Recently released university financial records show a $50,000-per-month increase is through April, bringing his increase for this season to just over $800,000.
