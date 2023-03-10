HAVANA (AP)In a story published Dec. 26, 2022, about the United States allowing Major League Baseball players from Cuba to represent their home country in the World Baseball Classic in 2023, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Cuban athletes don’t get a payment in the island. High-performing Cuban athletes do get a salary to fully dedicate to their training.
