MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Virshon Cotton scored 22 points as Grambling beat Alabama State 73-60 on Saturday night.

Cotton shot 7 for 13 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line for the Tigers (14-8, 7-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jourdan Smith scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 10 from the floor, and added five rebounds and four blocks. Shawndarius Cowart was 4 of 6 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Hornets (6-17, 4-6) were led by Antonio Madlock, who posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Roland McCoy added 16 points for Alabama State. Duane Posey also had 14 points.

