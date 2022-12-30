GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Shawndarius Cowart had 19 points and five steals, Cameron Christon scored 18 with nine rebounds and Grambling rolled to a 101-42 victory over North American University on Thursday night.

Jonathan Aku and Jourdan Smith added 16 points apiece for the Tigers (7-5). Virshon Cotton had 10 points as all five starters scored in double figures.

Kiante Kizzie scored 13 points to lead the Stallions.

