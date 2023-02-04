OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Trey Alexander scored 27 points and Creighton picked up its sixth straight win with a 66-61 victory over Villanova on Saturday.

Alexander shot 8 for 15 from the floor (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East Conference). Ryan Kalkbrenner pitched in with 16 points, five rebounds and three blocks. Ryan Nembhard scored 10.

Eric Dixon led the way for the Wildcats (10-13, 4-8) with 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Justin Moore added 13 points. Caleb Daniels contributed 12 points and seven rebounds.

Alexander scored 15 points in the second half for the Bluejays, who led 35-27 at halftime.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Wednesday. Creighton visits Seton Hall, while Villanova hosts DePaul.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.