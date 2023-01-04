HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP)Cyberknife will have an opportunity to end his career with a win in the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational.

The initial list of 12 horses who have been invited to the Jan. 28 race was released Wednesday, and Cyberknife – who won the Arkansas Derby and the Haskell last year – is one of the headliners. It’ll be the final race before retirement for Cyberknife, a winner of nearly $2.1 million so far in his career.

Another top name on the list is White Abarrio, who won the Florida Derby at Gulfstream last year. Simplification won the Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream last year and is an invitee, along with Art Collector – a winner of a field-best $2.3 million in purses and Awesome Again Stakes winner Defunded.

Also on the list is Stilleto Boy, which was third in last year’s Pegasus, and the D. Wayne Lukas-trained Last Samurai.

Skippylongstocking, Get Her Number and Proxy were invited, along with Argentinian horse Super Corinto and Chilean horse O’Connor.

The winner of the Pegasus will receive about $1.8 million from the purse.

PEGASUS TURF

The initial field for the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Turf, also Jan. 28 at Gulfstream, was also announced and is led by Colonel Liam – who has won the race in each of the last two years.

Also invited: Cabo Spirit, City Man, Decorated Invader, Dicey Mo Chara, Ivar, Masteroffoxhounds, Master Piece, Shirl’s Speight, Speaking Scout, Who’s The Star, and Wit.

—

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports