ALBANY, N.Y. (AP)Clarence O. Daniels II’s 17 points helped New Hampshire defeat Albany 67-51 on Saturday in an America East opener.

Daniels added six rebounds for the Wildcats (6-7). Nick Johnson added 17 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Kyree Brown was 4 of 9 shooting to finish with nine points, while adding seven assists.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the Great Danes (5-11) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and three steals. Albany also got 11 points from Da’Kquan Davis. Marcus Jackson had six points.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.