NEWARK, Del. (AP)Jyare Davis scored 25 points as Delaware beat Davidson 69-67 on Saturday.

Davis added seven rebounds, five assists, three steals, and three blocks for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-4). Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. L.J. Owens shot 5 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Wildcats (6-3) were led in scoring by Sam Mennenga, who finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Davidson also got 17 points from Connor Kochera. In addition, Desmond Watson and Reed Bailey finished with 10 points.

Delaware went into the half ahead of Davidson 34-23. Davis scored 10 points in the half. Davis scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Delaware to a two-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.