DETROIT (AP)Trey Calvin’s 34 points led Wright State past Detroit Mercy 82-71 on Saturday, although the Titans’ Antoine Davis had his seventh-straight 30-point game and pulled within 63 points of tying Peter Maravich’s all-time NCAA Division I scoring record.

Davis scored 34 points on a day the Titans retired his No. 0 jersey and now has 3,604. Davis will have at least one more game in the Horizon League tournament. The Titans are home against Purdue Fort Wayne on Tuesday.

Calvin was 12 of 18 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Raiders (17-14, 10-10 Horizon League). AJ Braun shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line to add 13 points. Alex Huibregste was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Davis was 13 of 33 with five 3-pointers and four assists for the Titans (13-18, 9-11). Davis now has 149 3-pointers, 13 behind Stephen Curry’s record of 162 set 15 years ago. Detroit Mercy also got 13 points and 15 rebounds from Gerald Liddell. A.J. Oliver II also had 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.