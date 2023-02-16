CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Antonio Daye Jr. scored 22 points and Coastal Carolina beat Georgia State 77-68 on Thursday night.

Daye also had eight assists for the Chanticleers (11-16, 5-10 Sun Belt Conference), who snapped a seven-game losing streak. Josh Uduje added 15 points and three steals. Wilfried Lakayi hit two 3-pointers and scored 12.

The Panthers (10-17, 3-12) were led by Jamaine Mann with 18 points and nine rebounds. Collin Moore added 14 points and two steals. Dwon Odom contributed 12 points, five assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Coastal Carolina hosts Texas State, while Georgia State visits Arkansas State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.