D.C. United go to the Columbus Crew in high spirits following a dramatic season opener against Toronto FC, with young midfielder Theodore Ku-DiPietro reaping the rewards following some advice from coach Wayne Rooney.

Ku-DiPietro hit the winning goal eight minutes into stoppage time as D.C. emerged victorious from a thrilling meeting with the Reds, after Christian Benteke hauled them level in the final minute.

Speaking in the days after the win, Ku-DiPietro revealed a piece of advice on finishing from Manchester United’s record goalscorer Rooney had gone a long way.

“I’ve always seen (Lionel) Messi just passing the ball into the corner of the net and makes it look so easy,” Ku-DiPietro said.

“So I just started passing the ball into the net and not smacking it at all, or rarely ever. And things started to fall into place.”

“He’s got real quality,” Rooney said of Ku-DiPietro. “He can impact games, whether with his dribbling or with his desire to score.

“He’s come back in (this year) a lot more mature than maybe what he was last season.”

While D.C. United enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, the Columbus Crew are desperate to get back on track after being hammered 4-1 by the Philadelphia Union on the road last week.

While that result represented a less-than-ideal start for Wilfried Nancy at his new club, the Crew boss is not overreacting to a defeat against one of MLS’s most accomplished teams.

“It’s a farce to say: ‘We don’t make mistakes.’ Everyone makes mistakes all the time,” he said.

“For me, the idea is to step back and to live with this experience because, for me, this is the only way that we can have success.

“They have to be more composed and now we were able to analyze deeper what they could have done better.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Columbus Crew – Patrick Schulte

Young goalkeeper Schulte made his first career MLS start against Philadelphia, conceding four goals and making just one save. Only two goalkeepers who played in the competition last weekend made fewer saves, Roman Burki and Carlos Coronel. He will be eyeing a marked improvement as Columbus look to get their season up and running.

D.C. United – Theodore Ku-Dipietro

With a goal and an assist last time out, Ku-Dipietro joined Mohanad Jeahze (2 assists) in recording two goal involvements against Toronto. The last time D.C. had two players record two goal contributions on the opening day came back in 1999. Having provided a dramatic finish last time out, Ku-Dipietro will hope to make a similar impact here.

MATCH PREDICTION – COLUMBUS CREW WIN

The Crew have lost just one of their last five meetings with D.C. (W3 D1), with each game between the sides during that run containing at least three goals.

While Columbus are strong favorites on home soil, they lost their season opener for the first time since 2016 last time out, also conceding four goals in their first game of an MLS campaign for the first time since 2000.

D.C. United, meanwhile, hit the net three times in a single game for the first time since last July in their opening-day win over Toronto, and Rooney’s men will hope to harness the momentum from that win on their travels.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Columbus Crew 53.9 percent

D.C. United 19.7 percent

Draw 26.4 percent