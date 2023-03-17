New York City FC head coach Nick Cushing has been impressed by the improvements made by D.C. United under Wayne Rooney as the two sides prepare to meet.

United finished rock-bottom of the entire MLS last season with just seven wins from their 34 games. However, it has started the 2023 campaign with four points from games against Toronto FC, Columbus Crew and Orlando City.

That gives D.C. an identical record to NYCFC, which got off the mark with its first win of the season last time out against Inter Miami and will be seeking back-to-back victories.

“I think the way that we approach every game is to respect the opponent and look at their strengths,” Cushing said ahead of Saturday’s match at Yankee Stadium. “We want to make sure we’re really aware of the areas where we can use our strengths.

“I’ve watched all of D.C.’s games and they’ve carried the ball for the majority of those. Against Columbus, they had more of the ball. Against Toronto, they had more of the ball, and against Orlando, they had more of the ball. They’re a really good team and they’ve really improved from last year. It’s about making sure we know where they can be strong and where we can be strong.”

United struck late to earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City last weekend and has since brought in Carl Robinson to work alongside Rooney as assistant.

Robinson spent four years in charge of the Vancouver Whitecaps before departing in 2018 and has also managed A-League clubs Western Sydney Wanderers and Newcastle Jets.

“Carl is an experienced MLS coach who has a great understanding of the league, both as a player and coach,” Rooney said. “He’s already added a lot of value to the coaching side and his knowledge and experience will be a great addition to our backroom staff.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

New York City – Santiago Rodriguez

Rodriguez marked his first game back in MLS with an impressive display in City’s win against Inter Miami. The Uruguayan midfielder was involved in seven of his side’s 13 shots (three shots of his own and four chances created) and will clearly have a big part to play this season.

D.C. United – Nigel Robertha

Four different players have registered goals for United this season, but Robertha is not one of them. The Dutch forward has started two of his side’s opening three games but has managed only one shot on target so far, which is a return he will need to improve on.

MATCH PREDICTION – NYCFC VICTORY

– New York City picked up its first win of the season at the third attempt last time out, moving level on points with Saturday’s opponent.

– D.C. United looks much improved from last season but has lost 11 of its past 14 road matches, including a 2-0 loss at Columbus in its only away game of this campaign.

– The visitors have also collected just two points from a possible 21 at Yankee Stadium, most recently going down 6-0 in their most recent trip there in October 2021.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

NYCFC – 64.8 percent

D.C. United – 13.3 percent

Draw – 21.9 percent