FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Tyson Degenhart scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and came up with a block as time expired and Boise State beat Colorado State 80-78 on Wednesday night

Degenhart came up with a block on John Tonje with two seconds left as he attempted a 3-pointer for the chance to win it. Degnehart made 1 of 2 foul shots with six seconds left giving the Rams a chance for the win.

Naje Smith scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line, and he also had seven rebounds. Marcus Shaver Jr. score 15 points for the Broncos (20-6, 10-3 Mountain West Conference).

The Rams (11-15, 3-10) were led in scoring by Patrick Cartier, who finished with 18 points, Isaiah Stevens scored 17 points and distributed 12 assists and Tonje scored 16.

Boise State hosts UNLV Sunday. Colorado State visits Fresno State on Saturday.

