QUITO, Ecuador (AP)Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle beat Brazil’s Flamengo 1-0 on Tuesday in the first leg of the Recopa Sudamericana final.

Argentine defender Mateo Carabajal scored the winning goal with a header in the 69th minute to give the Ecuadorians a chance to play for a draw next week at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Midfielder Julio Ortiz will not play the decider for Del Valle after he was sent off near the final whistle for hitting Brazilian defender David Luiz.

Del Valle is the defending champion of the Copa Sudamericana, while Flamengo won the last edition of the Copa Libertadores.

Del Valle and Flamengo also played for the Recopa Sudamericana in 2020. Flamengo won the title after a 2-2 draw in Ecuador followed by a 3-0 home win.

