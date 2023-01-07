NEWARK, N.J. (AP)Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday.

Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home.

Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey player in the Devils’ zone. He beat Igor Shesterkin with a wrist shot in ending the Rangers’ three-game winning streak.

Jimmy Vesey, Julien Gauthier and Chris Kreider scored for New York. Shesterkin finished with 40 saves.

Vitek Vanecek finished with 31 saves for New Jersey.

Trailing 3-1 in the third period, Bratt scored on a power play at 8:28 to cut the lead to a goal and Hughes tied it with his 26th of the season on a rebound.

UP NEXT:

Rangers: Host Minnesota Tuesday to open a three-game home stand.

Devils: At Carolina Tuesday to start a five-game road trip.

