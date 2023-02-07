MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Tucker DeVries’ 32 points led Drake over Murray State 92-68 on Tuesday night.

DeVries also contributed six rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 Missouri Valley Conference). Roman Penn scored 18 points while going 7 of 12 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Garrett Sturtz finished 5 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Racers (13-12, 8-7) were led by Brian Moore Jr., who posted 17 points. Murray State also got 11 points from Jamari Smith. In addition, Rob Perry finished with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.