ABILENE, Texas (AP)Ali Abdou Dibba’s 12 points helped Abilene Christian defeat Arlington Baptist 88-42 on Saturday.

Dibba shot 5 of 7 from the field for the Wildcats (5-4). Cameron Steele scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 6, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Airion Simmons went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Gage Hulse led the Patriots (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Da’vione Stafford added 10 points for Arlington Baptist. In addition, Demarea Julius had eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.