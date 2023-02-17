PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jordan Dingle’s 18 points helped Pennsylvania defeat Yale 66-64 on Friday night.

The loss knocks Yale out of a tie for first place in the Ivy League with Princeton and the Bulldogs are now tied with Penn one game behind the Tigers with three games left in the regular season.

Dingle shot 5 for 15 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Quakers (15-11, 7-4 Ivy League). Clark Slajchert scored 13 points, shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. Nick Spinoso was 4 of 10 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 10 points. The Quakers extended their winning streak to six games.

John Poulakidas finished with 17 points for the Bulldogs (17-7, 7-4). EJ Jarvis added 13 points and seven rebounds for Yale. In addition, Bez Mbeng finished with 13 points, four assists and three steals. The Bulldogs broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Pennsylvania hosts Brown while Yale visits Princeton.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.