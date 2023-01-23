WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Jordan Dingle had 23 points in Pennsylvania’s 76-52 victory over Hartford on Monday night.

Dingle made 9 of 13 shots (4 for 8 from distance) for the Quakers (10-11). Max Martz hit five 3-pointers and scored 17.

Thomas Webley scored 16 to pace the Hawks (4-17), who have lost 11 straight. Pano Pavlidis added 10 points and three steals

NEXT UP

Up next for Pennsylvania is a Saturday matchup with Harvard at home, while Hartford hosts Stonehill on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.