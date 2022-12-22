HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP)Greg Dolan had 25 points and Cornell beat Colgate 91-80 on Thursday.

Dolan also added five assists for the Big Red (9-3). Guy Ragland Jr. shot 5 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to add 16 points. Nazir Williams finished 7 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Braeden Smith led the Raiders (6-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and three steals. Tucker Richardson added 15 points, six assists and four steals for Colgate. Oliver Lynch-Daniels also had 12 points, four assists and two steals.

