MIAMI DOLPHINS (9-8)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Mike Gesicki, S Eric Rowe, OLB Melvin Ingram, CB Nik Needham, OLB Duke Riley, RB Myles Gaskin, OLB Andrew Van Ginkel, C Michael Deiter, WR River Cracraft, DL Justin Zimmer, RB Jeff Wilson, CB Justin Bethel, LT Kendall Lamm, RT Brandon Shell, WR Trent Sherfield, LT Geron Christian, P Thomas Morstead, DL John Jenkins, LB Sam Eguavoen, LT Greg Little, S Clayton Fejedelem, OLB Trey Flowers, RB Raheem Mostert, TE Adam Shaheen, LB Elandon Roberts, LT Eric Fisher, QB Teddy Bridgewater.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: FB John Lovett.

NEEDS: General manager Chris Grier and coach Mike McDaniel have a lot of work to do to improve a roster that made the playoffs but struggled throughout the second half of the season. They already addressed quarterback, picking up the fifth-year option of starter Tua Tagovailoa, who missed a handful of games in 2022 because of concussions. And Grier has reworked the contracts of players including wide receiver Tyreek Hill and left tackle Terron Armstead to clear up millions of dollars in cap space. Addressing the running back position is high on Miami’s list of free agency needs as Jeff Wilson, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin all hit free agency. Miami also needs help at cornerback, safety and linebacker after its defense was decimated by injuries in 2022. The Dolphins don’t have a first-round draft pick this year.

AVAILABLE CAP SPACE (approximately): $28.6 million.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL