SAN ANTONIO (AP)Luka Doncic scored 51 points and the Dallas Mavericks escaped with a 126-125 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory.

Christian Wood added 25 points in Dallas’ fifth straight victory over San Antonio.

Keldon Johnson had 30 points for Sam Antonio, Jeremy Sochan added 20 and Jakob Poeltl had 19 points and 15 rebounds.

Doncic had his third 50-point outing in his past five games, including 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists Tuesday night in an overtime victory over New York.

NETS 123, HORNETS 106

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and Brooklyn ran its winning streak to 11, beating Charlotte.

Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12.

Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10.

LaMelo Bal had 23 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists for Charlotte. Mason Plumlee added 22 points. The Hornets dropped to 10-27.

GRIZZLIES 116, PELICANS 101

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and Memphis broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a victory over New Orleans.

Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and a season-high 21 rebounds as the Grizzlies won their second straight.

Zion Williamson scored 20 points for the Pelicans, while Trey Murphy III added 15. CJ McCollum, who scored 42 points and made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers in Friday’s win over Philadelphia, had 10 points and was 1 of 7 from outside the arc.

HEAT 126, JAZZ 123

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Tyler Herro made a 3-pointer as time expired to give Miami a victory over Utah.

Bam Adebayo scored 32 points and Herro finished with 29 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Heat. Victor Oladipo chipped in 23 points off the bench and Max Strus had 13, including a first-half, buzzer-beating basket.

Miami outscored Utah 54-32 in the paint to win for the third time in four games. The Heat shot 51% from the field.

Lauri Markkanen had 29 points and 14 rebounds for Utah. Jordan Clarkson scored 22 points and Malik Beasley chipped in 17 off the bench. Kelly Olynyk and Collin Sexton added 14 points apiece.

76ERS 115, THUNDER 96

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Joel Embid had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his fifth career triple-double and Philadelphia never trailed in beating Oklahoma City.

Tobias Harris hit his first seven shots and scored 23 points for Philadelphia. Harris scored 16 points in 16 minutes in the first half to help the 76ers take a 69-43 lead.

With James Harden sitting out because of injury management on his right foot, Tulsa product Shake Milton got the start for Philadelphia and scored 18 points. DeAnthony Melton added 17 points.

Josh Giddey led Oklahoma City with 20 points and nine rebounds. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 14 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

PACERS 131, CLIPPERS 130

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Myles Turner scored 34 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 24 points and 10 assists, including 14 points in the final four minutes, and Indiana held on to beat Paul George and Los Angeles.

George scored 45 points, the most by a Clippers player this season, in his return to Indianapolis and Kawhi Leonard had 24 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Leonard missed a 3-pointer from the right wing that would have tied the game at 130. Haliburton then made a free throw with 5.3 seconds left to push Indiana’s lead to 131-127 before George hit a 3 as time expired.

Buddy Hield finished with 18 points for Indiana, while Aaron Nesmith had 16 and Bennedict Mathurin 15 off the bench. The Pacers shot 52% from the field. The Clippers finished at 54% but committed 16 turnovers.

CAVALIERS 103, BULLS 102

CHICAGO (AP) – Caris LeVert scored 23 points, Kevin Love added 20 points and nine rebounds and Cleveland ended a three-game skid with a victory over Chicago.

DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 19 for Chicago, which had won two straight.

Chicago had a shot at a winning basket after forcing a shot-clock violation with 4.8 to go. Cleveland, the NBA’s stingiest scoring defense, forced DeRozan into an off-balance shot as time expired.

Chicago managed just one field goal in the final five minutes.

The Cavaliers also got 15 points from Donovan Mitchell in the opener of a home-and-home series. The teams meet again Monday in Cleveland.

KNICKS 108, ROCKETS 88

HOUSTON (AP) – Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as New York beat Houston to snap a five-game skid.

The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just before the break and lead by double-digits for most of the second half.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Rockets, who have dropped three in a row. Houston opened the game strong, scoring 35 points in the first quarter, but had a terrible second, managing just 14 points to allow the Knicks to close the gap.

The Rockets had 24 turnovers and made just 6 of 34 3-pointers after hitting 8 of their first 12.

PISTONS 116, TIMBERWOLVES 104

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Bojan Bogdanovic scored 28 points, including 17 in the third quarter as Detroit erased a double-digit deficit, and the Pistons got 65 points from their bench in a victory over Minnesota.

Marvin Bagley Jr. had 18 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Detroit, which had lost seven of eight and trailed by 18 points in the first quarter. The Pistons stayed within range and burst ahead with a 32-9 run at the end of the third and start of the fourth.

Reserve Alec Burks added 13 points for Detroit. The Pistons lead the NBA in bench points since the start of December.

Anthony Edwards scored 30 and D’Angelo Russell added 25 points in a lackluster performance from Minnesota, which returned home after a winless four-game road trip and lost its sixth in a row.

