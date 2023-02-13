DORTMUND, Germany (AP)Borussia Dortmund will be without Youssoufa Moukoko for about six weeks, ruling the Germany forward out of the Champions League match against Chelsea on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Moukoko sustained an ankle ligament injury in Saturday’s Bundesliga game with Werder Bremen, the club said Monday.

”It’s a bitter message for him and for us, especially now at this stage,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.

Dortmund has won each of its six games across all competitions in 2023 and has cut its deficit on Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich to three points.

Moukoko, who has made two appearances for Germany, has scored six goals and set up four more in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season.

