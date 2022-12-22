HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP)Darlinstone Dubar had 23 points and Hofstra beat SUNY-Old Westbury 96-48 on Thursday.

Dubar added seven rebounds for the Pride (7-6). Amar’e Marshall added 15 points while shooting 6 for 14, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc, and they also had six rebounds and six assists. Tyler Thomas was 5 of 10 shooting (4 for 8 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Zachary Cummings led the Panthers in scoring, finishing with 20 points and two steals. SUNY-Old Westbury also got seven points and 11 rebounds from Max Weinberg. In addition, Chris Smith had six points and four assists.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.