CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP)Kenny Dye had 18 points in Queens’ 107-78 win against North Alabama on Saturday.

Dye added seven assists for the Royals (13-6, 3-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). AJ McKee scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. BJ McLaurin recorded 15 points and was 6 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance).

The Lions (9-10, 1-5) were led in scoring by KJ Johnson, who finished with 17 points. Detalian Brown added 16 points for North Alabama. In addition, Will Soucie finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Queens next plays Thursday against North Florida on the road, and North Alabama will visit Central Arkansas on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.