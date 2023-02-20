MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Dhashon Dyson scored 20 points, Kevin Davis added a double-double and Bethune-Cookman defeated Alabama State 70-65 on Monday night.

Dyson shot 6 of 8 from the field and 7 for 9 from the line for the Wildcats (10-18, 6-9 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Davis finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Garrett added 10 points.

The Hornets (8-20, 6-9) were led by Antonio Madlock with 19 points and six rebounds. Jordan O’Neal and Roland McCoy scored 14 apiece.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman hosts Southern, while Alabama State hosts Alabama A&M.

