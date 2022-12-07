Tyreese Davis scored 14 points and Casey Jones scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and Eastern Washington continued Cal’s woes beating the Golden Bears 50-48 on Wednesday night.

Davis scored the go-ahead basket with 24 seconds left. Cal’s Joel Brown missed a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Eagles (4-5) won their first game on the road this season and beat a Pac-12 opponent for just the fifth time in school history. Eastern Washington, a member of the Big Sky Conference, never trailed against the Bears.

Cal was without leading scorer Devin Askew who averages 18.3 points per game. The Bears fell to 0-10 and extended the nation’s longest active losing streak – dating to last season – to 13 games.

After posting a 27-20 halftime lead, Cedric Coward buried a 3-pointer with 16:22 remaining and Eastern Washington built its biggest lead at 34-22.

Angelo Allegri added 11 points for Eastern Washington. Steele Venters, the Eagles’ leading scored, fouled out after scoring four points one-game removed from his career-high 33 points in the Eagles last game, a 78-70 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Lars Thiemann scored 16 points for Cal and Kuany Kuany 10.

—

