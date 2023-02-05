SAN DIEGO (AP)Marcellus Earlington scored 30 points as San Diego beat Loyola Marymount 87-79 on Saturday.

Earlington had six rebounds for the Toreros (11-14, 4-7 West Coast Conference). Deuce Turner scored 20 points and added five assists. Seikou Sisoho Jawara shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Cameron Shelton finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Lions (16-9, 6-5). Keli Leaupepe added 15 points, six rebounds and two steals for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Michael Graham had 14 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave San Diego a 10-point lead. The teams entered the break with San Diego ahead 43-38, while Earlington led his club in scoring with 13 points. San Diego used an 18-0 second-half run to come back from a nine-point deficit and take the lead at 76-67 with 4:43 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Earlington scored 17 second-half points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. San Diego visits Santa Clara while Loyola Marymount hosts Saint Mary’s (Cal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.