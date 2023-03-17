Luchi Gonzalez has hailed “workhorse” Cristian Espinoza’s ethic for the San Jose Earthquakes as they prepare to make the trip to face MLS new boys St. Louis City SC this Saturday.

The winger struck to deliver a 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids last time out, taking the California outfit to fifth in the Western Conference after three games.

The former Argentina youth international, the club’s record signing when he originally penned a permanent deal, has been one of the Quakes’ finer performers and has left his coach singing his praises.

“Cristian is a workhorse,” Gonzalez said. “Every ball, every play, every second, every inch matters to him, and what a great leader in terms of intensity. Yes, he’s very talented obviously, but he makes that talent count because of his mentality to work hard and work for his teammates.”

“He’s lethal with his right foot in terms of a cross or a shot. Any shot he takes and puts it on target, even if it’s right at the goalkeeper, is dangerous. It can be a rebound or knuckle and slip though, so we want to do that more often.”

Opposite number Bradley Carnell, meanwhile, has praised his side’s drive to adapt to his tactical approach in its first season as the expansion team looks to add another win to its belt.

“This style of play is not easy,” he said. “This style of play demands a lot of commitment, not just to the philosophy, but to each other as a teammate. We felt every minute that the lights were not on us in MLS, these were moments for us to grow and get ready. We have just taken everything in our stride.

“We feel we’ve achieved nothing and we have to keep it calm and exciting for next time.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH

St. Louis – Joao Klauss

The Brazilian is one of the flagship purchases for the expansion outfit this term and it will be down to him to lead the line across much of the campaign. Only Jared Stroud can match Klauss’ two goals for St. Louis this term, and Klauss’ nine shots also mark him out as a key performer.

San Jose – Cristian Espinoza

The Argentine’s goal against Colorado was more than just a crucial contribution, as it underlined his continued importance to the Quakes and their prospects. With seven shots and an 86.4 percent pass completion rate, Espinoza is very much the heartbeat of their attacking nous.

MATCH PREDICTION – ST. LOUIS WIN

– San Jose is unbeaten against expansion teams since 2019 (W3 D1), one of four teams in that time without a loss along with Columbus, Los Angeles FC and Seattle. The Quakes, however, have just two wins in their first away matches against an MLS expansion team (D5 L7, including a breakaway shootout loss).

– St. Louis City SC earned a 2-1 win against Portland despite conceding in the third minute of the match. St. Louis is the first MLS team to record three straight come-from-behind wins since the LA Galaxy in August 2015 and the first team ever to do so in the first three matches of a season.

– Since the beginning of last season, San Jose has just one win in 20 road matches in all competitions (D6 L13). That is tied with the Rapids for fewest road wins in all competitions by an MLS team in that time. For comparison, St. Louis City has won both its road games as an MLS franchise.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

St. Louis 55.3 percent

San Jose 20.5 percent

Draw 24.2 percent