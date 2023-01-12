RICHMOND, Ky. (AP)Turner Buttry scored 18 points as Eastern Kentucky beat FGCU 97-76 on Thursday night.

Buttry shot 6 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Colonels (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb added 14 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds. Michael Moreno was 5 of 11 shooting (4 for 9 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Isaiah Thompson led the Eagles (13-5, 3-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Dahmir Bishop added 13 points for FGCU. Andre Weir also had 12 points and 14 rebounds.

NEXT UP

These two teams both play Saturday. Eastern Kentucky hosts Stetson while FGCU visits Bellarmine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.