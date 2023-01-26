CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Angelo Allegri scored 17 points as Eastern Washington beat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday night for the Eagles’ 11th straight win.

Allegri also contributed seven rebounds for the Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters shot 7 for 12 to add 16 points. Casey Jones was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

The Bengals (7-14, 4-4) were led in scoring by Brayden Parker, who finished with 18 points. Idaho State also got 11 points from Maleek Arington. Brock Mackenzie recorded eight points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.