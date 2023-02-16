CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Angelo Allegri scored 15 points as Eastern Washington beat Northern Arizona 72-55 on Thursday night.

Allegri had six rebounds for the Eagles (20-7, 14-0 Big Sky Conference). Deon Stroud scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. Casey Jones recorded 11 points and was 4 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line. The Eagles picked up their 16th straight win, the longest streak in the nation.

Carson Towt led the Lumberjacks (7-21, 3-12) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and four assists. Jalen Cole added 12 points for Northern Arizona. Liam Lloyd also recorded seven points.

