MONROE, La. (AP)Christyon Eugene scored 17 points as Troy beat UL Monroe 82-78 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Eugene also added six rebounds and seven assists for the Trojans (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams scored 16 points while going 7 of 15 from the field, and added 12 rebounds. Aamer Muhammad was 5 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Tyreke Locure finished with 33 points and eight rebounds for the Warhawks (11-19, 7-10). Savion Gallion added 15 points for UL Monroe. In addition, Jamari Blackmon had 10 points. The loss is the sixth straight for the Warhawks.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.