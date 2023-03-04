BALTIMORE (AP)Jacob Falko had 16 points in Binghamton’s 67-65 upset win against UMBC on Saturday night in a quarterfinal matchup in the America East Conference Tournament.

Falko added nine rebounds for the Bearcats (13-17). Miles Gibson added 13 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor, and he also had eight rebounds. Christian Hinckson recorded 11 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Tra’Von Fagan led the way for the Retrievers (18-14) with 18 points and seven rebounds. UMBC also got 12 points from Craig Beaudion.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.