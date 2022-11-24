Spending Thanksgiving on the road is never easy.

But at least Detroit Mercy standout Antoine Davis was still able to have dinner with family.

The Titans (3-3), coached by Davis’ father, Mike, and assisted by Mike Jr., are scheduled to play Friday afternoon against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., not exactly a direct flight from the Motor City.

“To wake up every morning, coming in to work with your oldest son in the car and then coaching your younger son on the floor and working with him, it’s a great blessing for us to be together,” Mike Davis told The Wrightway Sports Network.

The younger Davis, the Horizon League’s preseason player of the year, is 15th in NCAA Division I history in career scoring with 2,882 points, three shy of passing Houston legend Elvin Hayes. If Davis keeps up his current pace of 24.7 points per game, he would rise to No. 2 on the career list by the end of the season, behind only LSU’s Pete Maravich (3,667).

Earlier this week, Davis broke the NCAA record with his 116th consecutive game scoring in double figures, surpassing the mark set by La Salle’s Lionel Simmons (1987-90) and matched by Campbell’s Chris Clemons (2015-19).

Davis extended that streak to 117 by scoring 26 points Wednesday in a 70-49 decision against visiting Charlotte, giving his father his 400th career victory. The elder Davis has coached at four schools, most memorably Indiana.

The Cougars (2-2) are coming off an 82-56 neutral-site victory against Eastern Washington on Monday in Spokane, Wash.

Jabe Mullins, a transfer from Saint Mary’s, led Washington State with a career-high 24 points, making 8 of 11 3-point attempts.

That matched the number of shots Mullins put up from beyond the arc in the first three games of the season.

“I wasn’t even worried about that, I just wanted to get the win no matter what it took,” Mullins said.

Coach Kyle Smith said he hopes Mullins can remain a threat from long range.

“He might draw an even more dedicated defender, which makes the other four guys better,” Smith said

