BIRMINGHAM, England (AP)Aston Villa enjoyed a third win in four Premier League games as it beat Bournemouth 3-0 at home with goals from Douglas Luiz, Jacob Ramsey and Emiliano Buendia on Saturday.

Both sets of fans had a reason to cheer when Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks came on in the 79th minute for his first appearance since being diagnosed with cancer in October 2021, a moment that brought applause all around Villa Park.

Luiz finished from close range to put Villa ahead in the seventh minute before Ramsey and Buendia added further goals in the last 10 minutes.

Bournemouth had gone close to equalizing just past the hour mark through Philip Billing’s free kick that was saved in fine style by Emiliano Martinez.

Midtable Villa extended its unbeaten run, adding to the wins over Everton and Crystal Palace and a draw at West Ham.

Bournemouth slipped a place to 19th, a point adrift of safety, having failed to further boost its survival bid after the surprise 1-0 win over Liverpool last weekend.

—

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports