MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Kehlin Farooq scored 21 points to lead Texas Southern to a 71-65 victory over Alabama State on Monday night.

Farooq added nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-14, 3-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Davon Barnes totaled 15 points and Zytarious Mortle scored 13.

Antonio Madlock led the Hornets (6-14, 4-3) with 15 points, four assists and three steals. Isaiah Range added 15 points and three steals. Duane Posey finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. Texas Southern hosts Prairie View A&M while Alabama State travels to play Bethune-Cookman.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.