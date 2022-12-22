BALTIMORE (AP)Alonso Faure scored 17 points as Loyola (MD) beat Goucher 99-53 on Thursday night.

Faure added 13 rebounds for the Greyhounds (5-8). Dave Brown scored 17 points, going 7 of 8 (3 for 4 from distance). Samuel Gibbs recorded 12 points and was 5 of 7 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

Jacob Morgan finished with 11 points for the Gophers (0-8). Josh Lichti added 10 points and two steals for Goucher. David Nwankwo also had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.