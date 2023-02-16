OMAHA, Neb. (AP)Frankie Fidler had 27 points in Omaha’s 80-72 win over South Dakota on Thursday night.

Fidler also had 10 rebounds for the Mavericks (8-20, 4-12 Summit League). Ja’Sean Glover scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line, and added five rebounds. JJ White shot 2 for 5 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points. The victory snapped a nine-game slide for the Mavericks.

The Coyotes (11-16, 6-9) were led in scoring by Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who finished with 16 points. South Dakota also got 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Tasos Kamateros. A.J. Plitzuweit also had 12 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.