JONESBORO, Ark. (AP)Caleb Fields scored 22 points as Arkansas State beat Alabama State 72-65 on Monday night.

Fields shot 6 of 16 from the field and 10 for 12 from the foul line for the Red Wolves (7-5). Avery Felts finished 15 points and Omar El-Sheikh scored 11.

Alex Anderson led the Hornets (1-10) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Roland McCoy added 13 points. Antonio Madlock had nine points and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.