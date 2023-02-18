MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP)Byron Smith had 16 points in Florida A&M’s 60-54 win against Alabama State on Saturday night.

Smith was 5 of 14 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Rattlers (6-19, 4-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Jordan Tillmon finished 4 of 10 from the field to add 10 points. Jaylen Bates shot 3 for 8, including 1 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points, while adding 11 rebounds.

Duane Posey led the way for the Hornets (8-19, 6-8) with 14 points. Jordan O’Neal added nine points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Alabama State. In addition, Antonio Madlock had eight points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Florida A&M visits Alabama A&M while Alabama State hosts Bethune-Cookman.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.