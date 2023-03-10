FRISCO, Texas (AP)Johnell Davis had 18 points in Florida Atlantic’s 68-65 victory over Middle Tennessee on Friday in the Conference USA Tournament.

Davis also contributed four steals for the Owls (30-3). Alijah Martin scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Bryan Greenlee recorded 10 points and was 2 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line.

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (19-14) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Elias King added 13 points and six rebounds for Middle Tennessee.

—

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.