Boston College and host Florida State will look to end losing streaks at the other’s expense on Saturday afternoon when the Atlantic Coast Conference rivals square off in Tallahassee, Fla.

The Eagles (12-15, 6-10 ACC) and Seminoles (8-19, 6-10) are locked in a 10th-place tie with identical conference records.

Florida State, which has lost three in a row and six of its last seven games, looks to bounce back from Wednesday’s 94-54 blowout loss at Clemson.

Freshman Baba Miller scored 12 points and added six rebounds to lead the Seminoles, who allowed the opposition to convert at 60.3 percent from the floor while scoring 47 points in each half.

“I’d like to say it was a coming out party for him (against Clemson), but I think he has a lot more to bring to our team even than what he displayed (Wednesday),” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said of Miller, who has played in the last 10 games.

Boston College lost for the second time in a row and fourth in six outings with a 77-58 setback at Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

“I don’t think we did a good job of controlling the tempo,” Eagles coach Earl Grant said. “We played their game. They had 77 points. There’s a lot of correctable things. We could have had that game in the 60s and it could have been completely different.”

Mason Madsen, who led the Eagles with 14 points against the Panthers, has contributed 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds off the bench over the last three contests.

Senior big man Quinten Post had a season-low seven points. Despite the tough outing, Post has averaged 16.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks per game since he returned from injury 14 games ago.

Florida State has won seven of the last 10 overall meetings with BC and nine straight in Tallahassee.

In the most recent meeting on Feb. 21, 2022, Jaeden Zackery collected 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists to vault the Eagles to a 71-55 home win.

Zackery has scored at least 10 points in four of BC’s last five games. He had 11 in the loss at Pitt.

