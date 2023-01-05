LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP)Harwin Francois scored 20 points to help McNeese defeat Northwestern State 92-77 on Thursday night.

Francois was 7 of 12 shooting (6 for 11 from distance) for the Cowboys (6-10). Zach Scott scored 17 points, going 6 of 12 (3 for 8 from distance). Christian Shumate recorded 15 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field.

Isaac Haney led the Demons (8-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points, six assists and four steals. Ja’Monta Black added 15 points for Northwestern State. In addition, Emareyon McDonald had 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.