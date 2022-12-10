Northwestern will look to maintain the momentum from its biggest win of the season when it hosts Prairie View A&M on Sunday in Evanston, Ill.

The Wildcats (6-2) are coming off a 70-63 victory at No. 20 Michigan State last Sunday in both teams’ Big Ten opener. Prairie View A&M (4-4) has lost four of its past five games after falling 70-62 at Rice on Wednesday.

Northwestern’s victory over the Spartans was their second straight win in East Lansing, Mich., something the Wildcats hadn’t done since the 1960-61 and 1961-62 seasons.

Northwestern outscored the Spartans 32-26 in the second half, ending the game on a 6-0 run in the final 25 seconds. The Wildcats went 21 of 24 from the free-throw line.

Boo Buie had 20 points, five rebounds and three assists, while Cole Audige added 15 points and three rebounds. Ty Berry finished with 11 points and five rebounds.

“Needless to say, this was a huge win for us,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins said. “Coming off our performance in the ACC-Big Ten challenge, where we lost badly on our home floor (to Pitt), I was really pleased with our resolve the past couple days.”

Prairie View A&M led Rice 32-25 at halftime before being outscored 45-30 in the second half.

The Panthers were led by Tekorian Smith with 19 points, three steals and two blocks, while Braden Bell chipped in 13 points and Jeremiah Gambrell finished with 10.

Prairie View is in the middle of a difficult three-game stretch in which the Panthers lost 78-53 at Oklahoma State on Nov. 27 before falling to Rice.

Prairie View A&M also has nonconference games against Montana on Dec. 17, at New Mexico on Dec. 20 and at Texas A&M on Dec. 30 before opening SWAC play against Grambling on Jan. 2.

The Panthers’ game against Montana will be played in Houston as part of the Coaches vs. Racism HBCU Classic.

“The HBCU Roundball Classic is a worthy and essential event to continue to raise and maintain the awareness that is needed in the fight to end systemic racism,” Prairie View A&M coach Byron Smith said. “We’re not only living for ourselves, we’re living for the next generation.”

–Field Level Media